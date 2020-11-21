Watch: Sophie Devine's "Freakish" Shot In Women's Big Bash League
Sophie Devine's unbeaten 87 off 53 deliveries, comprising of eight boundaries and five sixes included a "freakish" shot over extra cover.
Highlights
-
Sophie Devine's "freakish" hit over extra cover grabbed the limelight
-
Sophie scored 87*, as Perth Scorchers chased down 135 runs in 14.4 overs
-
The opener further received support from Beth Mooney at the other end
Perth Scorchers defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 10 wickets in the 51st match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The Scorchers were able to chase down a target of 135 runs in just 14.4 overs, courtesy an unbeaten 87 by New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine. Devine's knock comprised of eight boundaries and five sixes. However, the shot which grabbed attention was a "freakish" hit off the backfoot over extra cover. Devine swung herself off her feet in an attempt to hit the ball hard, with the boundary described as resembling a hockey stroke by commentators. The shot was captured in a video tweeted by the WBBL's official Twitter account. "That's freakish from Sophie Devine! #WBBL06," read the caption on the tweet.
That's freakish from Sophie Devine! #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/oCw9NX7DPt— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 21, 2020
Devine's shot further received appreciation from the Scorchers' Twitter handle. "#MADETOUGH," read the reaction from the franchise with a 'fire' and 'flexed biceps' emoji.
#MADETOUGH https://t.co/hdWOH7f0w6— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 21, 2020
The opener further received support from Australian cricketer Beth Mooney at the other end, who scored a 36-ball 48. Mooney's knock comprised of five boundaries.
Earlier, the Hobart Hurricanes were restricted to a total of 134 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Opener Nicola Carey was the highest run-getter, hitting 36 runs off 31 deliveries with the innings comprising of five boundaries.
Promoted
Emma Thompson scored the most runs after Nicola, registering a 23-ball 33, which included two boundaries and a six.
Samantha Betts was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for two dismissals. Nicole Bolton, Taneale Peschel and Heather Graham picked a wicket apiece.