Women's Asia Cup T20 Final Highlights, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Beat India In Thrilling Finish, Clinch Women's Asia Cup Title

Bangladesh bowlers Khadija Kubra and Rumana Ahmed scalped two wickets each as India posted a lowly 112/9 at the end of the innings. Top-order batter Harmanpreet Kaur played a fighting captain's knock as the wickets kept on falling from the other end. Kaur fell prey to Khadija in the final ball of the innings, her 42-ball knock was laced with seven boundaries and no hits over the fence. Bangladesh, courtesy of their incredible bowling and fielding performance will be targeting their maiden Asia Cup title.

Women's Asia Cup T20 Highlights of India vs Bangladesh Final, straight from Kuala Lumpur

What a finish! Two needed off the last ball and Jahanara Alam gets them!



Bangladesh defeat India to win the women's T20 Asia Cup! #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/cQjVyB9Ktb — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2018

2:42 IST: DOUBLE! Jahanara Alam takes two runs off the last ball, Bangladesh lift their maiden Asia Cup title, defeat India by 3 wickets.

2:39 IST: OUT! Rumana run out by Deepti Sharma, who picks the balls and Harmanpreet dislodges the bails.

2:38 IST: WICKET! Sanjida tries to hit over the long on as Veda takes the catch, Harmanpreet strikes. 3 required off 2 balls.

2:35 IST: BOUNDARY! Inside-out shot, the fall races to the fence. Jemmimah Rodrigues failed to reach the ball. 3 runs off 3 balls.

2:34 IST: Bangladesh 104/5 in 19 overs. 9 runs required off the final over. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to bowl the last over.

2:31 IST: Bangladesh 100/5 after 18 overs. 13 runs off the last two over required.

2:29 IST: OUT! Fahima Khatun has been stumped by Taniya Bhatia while trying to slog Harmanpreet, Bangladesh 96/5 after 17.3 overs.

2:27 IST: BOUNDARY! Fahima Khatun takes a top edge off Harmanpreet Kaur's delivery as the ball races to the fence over the head of the keeper.

2:26 IST: 17 overs gone, Bangladesh 90/4. 23 required off 18 balls.

2:23 IST: Bangaldesh 85/4 after 16 overs. 27 runs needed off 23 balls.

2:20 IST: OUT! In-form Nigar Sultana has been sent back by Poonam Yadav through her tossed up delivery which was referred to the third umpire for no-ball. Yadav bags her fourth to keep India in the hunt.

2:17 IST: BOUNDARY! Deft touch from Nigar and the ball races down to the boundary past the keeper, Jhulan has been expensive. Bangladesh 82/3 in 15 overs.

2:14 IST: BACK-TO-BACK BOUNDARIES! Nigar smashes Jhulan for consecutive boundaries, big over for Bangladesh. 35 runs off 32 balls required.

2:13 IST: WIDE! Jhulan Goswami tries to ball the slower one, drifts down the leg stump, wide ball signaled by the umpire.

2:11 IST: 14 overs gone, Bangladesh 66/3. They need 47 runs off the final 6 overs with a required run rate of 7.83.

2:10 IST: NOT OUT! Mithali Raj makes a direct hit but the batter survives as the bails were dislodged before the ball hit the stumps by Anuja Patil.

2:06 IST: Bangaldesh 60/3 after 13 overs.

2:01 IST: Bangladesh need 54 runs off 44 balls, pressure begging to mount on the Bangladesh as the required run-rate has gone a hint over 7 now.

1:59 IST: OUT! Fargana Hoque catches a snick off Poonam Yadav as she tries to smash the ball out of the ground, Yadav has picked up her third wicket here. Bangladesh 55/3 after 11.3 overs.

1:55 IST: Mere 4 runs scored off that Ekta Bisht over, Bangladesh 54/2 after 11 overs.

1:53 IST: Bangladesh notch up 50/2 at the half way mark. They need 63 runs off the final 10 overs to clinch their maiden Asia Cup title.

1:51 IST: BOUNDARY! Paddle sweep from Nigar and the ball races down to boundary, Bangladesh 48/1 in 9.1 overs.

1:49 IST: After 9 overs, Bangladesh 44/2

1:48 IST: Bangladesh need 69 runs off 69 balls with 8 wickets to spare.

1:42 IST: WICKET AGAIN! Shamima tries to drive the ball outside off stump by Poonam, Mithali Raj collects it. Both set batters sent back. Bangaldesh 35/2 in 7 overs.

1:40 IST: OUT! Ayasha tries to sweep, takes the top edge from Poonam Yadav which is easily collected by Jhulan Goswami. Bangladesh 35/1 in 6.5 overs.

1:35 IST: Back-to-back boundaries for Bangladesh as they race down to 33/0 after the end of powerplay.

1:33 IST: BOUNDARY! Edged by Ayasha Rahman and goes past the wicket-keeper for a boundary off Deepti Sharma. Bangladesh 24/0 after 5 overs.

1:29 IST: Another controlled over from the Indians, courtesy of Anuja Patil. Bangladesh 17/0 after 4 overs.

1:25 IST: Ekta Bisht again delivers a fine over, just 3 off it. Bangaldesh 15 for none after 3 overs.

1:23 IST: 11 runs off the second over, Shikha conceded two boundaries as Deepti finished off the over with a wide, Bangladesh 12/0 after 2 overs.

1:20 IST: Shikha Pandey has been helped off the pitch by her teammates, looks like she has done herself some damage after 4 balls.

1:15 IST: Fine start by Bisht, just one run from the first over.

1:14 IST: Openers Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman walk to the crease for Bangladesh as Ekta Bisht opens the bowling for the record Asia Cup Champions.

1:02 IST: OUT! Lone warrior Harmanpreet Kaur departs on the final delivery by Khadija Kubra as she tries to hit a maximum but the ball ends in the safe arms of Jahanara. India pile up 112/9 at the end of the innings.

12:58 IST: OUT! Jhulan Goswami walks back after she tried to hit the ball which grabs her pad and wicket keeper Sultana quickly collects it to run her out. India 107/8 in 19.1 overs.

Half-century! What a fine knock this has been from India's captain @ImHarmanpreet as she brings up her fifty in 39 balls with the help of 7 boundaries. She has held India's innings together.

IND 1077 after 19 overs. #INDvBAN #AsiaCupfinal pic.twitter.com/THVcRgGZs3 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 10, 2018

12:56 IST: BOUNDARY! Harmanpreet notches up her half century as she hits her seventh boundary of the innings, India 107/7 in 19 overs.

12:50 IST: BOUNDARY! Harmanpreet sweeps Khadija for a much needed boundary!

12:47 IST: India 88/7 post 17 overs.

12:45 IST: Jhulan Goswami punches through the back-foot over the mid-on for four vital runs.

12:43 IST: India struggle to reach 80/7 after 16 overs.

12:40 IST: Meanwhile, veteran Jhulan Goswami joins the lone warrior Harmanpreet Kaur at the centre.

12:39 IST: OUT! Shikha Pandey departs for 1, Rumana bags another, Indian ship sinking at 74/7 in 15 overs.

12:35 IST: STUMPED! Taniya tried to step down, misses the ball completely bowled by Rumana Ahmed as Shamima Sultana makes no mistake to gather it and stump her out. India 72/6 in 14.2 overs.

12:32 IST: BOUNDARY! Harmanpreet dances down the pitch and hits the ball that races through the mid-wicket for four vital runs.

12:30 IST: Taniya joins in-form Harmanpreet at the centre, India 63/5 after 13 overs.

12:28 IST: BOWLED! Veda tried to sweep the ball from Salma Khatun, a pre-meditated shot but the ball ends up hitting the timber! India 62/5 in 12.3 overs.

12:25 IST: India 59/4 after 12 overs

12:22 IST: 11 runs from the 11th over bowled by Jahanara! India 53/4

12:20 IST: FOUR MORE! Veda Krishnamurthy this time, opens the face of the bat and the ball races away to the boundary. Jahanara Alam has conceded two boundaries in three balls now.

12:18 IST: Boundary! Harmanpreet chips the ball down the deep mid-wicket and the ball sails to the fence. India 46/4 after 10.1 overs.

12:17 IST: India 42/4 after the halfway mark.

12:13 IST: India 37/4 after 9 overs.

12:12 IST: Boundary! Harmanpreet opens the face of the bat and the ball races away to the boundary. Meanwhile, Veda Krishnamurthy is the new batter at the crease.

12:07 IST: OUT! Harmanpreet plays a defensive shot, Anuja tried to snatch a cheeky single but sent back as she falls in line of the throw been made on the stumps. Anuja has been given out for obstructing the field, India 32/4 in 8.2 overs.

12:06 IST: 8 overs gone, India 32/3.

12:03 IST: Anuja Patil steps in the crease along side skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

12:01 IST: WICKET! Mithali Raj departs for 11. Big wicket for Bangladesh, India in trouble after 7.1 28/3

11:58 IST: BOWLED! Deepti Sharma tried to play a lose shot down the ground and she has been cleaned up by Jahanara Alam. Deepti departs for 4, India 26/2 in 6.4 overs.

11:53 IST: India 21/1 after the end of powerplay.

11:51 IST: Deft Touch! Mithali picks up a double.

11:48 IST: After 5 overs - India 16/1.

11:45 IST: WICKET! Early setback for India as Smriti Mandhana is run out for 7

11:40 IST: 1st boundary of the final comes from the bat of Smriti Mandhana. India are 8/0 in 2 overs.

11:31 IST: Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj make their way out to bat.

11:08 IST: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field.

11:05 IST: Toss time!

10:51 IST: Six-time champions India are looking to clinch their 7th straight Asia Cup title but standing in their way are Bangladesh.

10:50 IST: Hello and welcome the live blog of the women's Asia Cup T20 final between India and Bangladesh at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort.

In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky note.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun a web around the Pakistanis with three wickets and was well assisted by the other Indian bowlers who stuck to a disciplined effort.

During their chase, India got off to a forgettable start, losing former skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for ducks with the scoreboard ticking 5/2.

But thereafter the defending champions did not look back as the left-right combo of Smriti and Harmanpreet forged a brilliant 65-run third wicket stand to take the side within sniffing distance of victory.