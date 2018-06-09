Women's Asia Cup Final: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will be wary of Bangladesh's prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title.
Bangladesh outclassed hosts Malaysia by 70 runs in their final league tie to set their date with six-time champions India in the summit clash of the women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, India dished out a clinical performance to hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and enter their seventh straight final. Going in to the final, India will be wary of Bangladesh's prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title. Against Pakistan, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a rather easy outing barring the tricky chase that saw them lose two wickets with just five runs on the board. Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort. In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38)steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky note.
When is Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?
Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match will take place on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Where is Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?
Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.
What time does Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match begin?
Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match begins at 11:00 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?
Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh match?
Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com
What are the squads of Women's Asia Cup Final T20 India vs Bangladesh, match?
India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav
Bangladesh Women Squad: Sharmin Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun(c), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Lily Rani, Panna Ghosh, Jannatul Ferdus