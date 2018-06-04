 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Women's Asia Cup 2018: Harmanpreet Kaur Shines As India Beat Thailand By 66 Runs

Updated: 04 June 2018 16:43 IST

India will next take on Bangladesh in their third match of the tournament on Wednesday.

Women
With two wins from as many games, the Indian women top the charts with four points © Twitter

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's all-round show helped India notch up their second successive win in the women's Asia Cup as the women-in-blue defeated Thailand by 66 runs at the Royal Selangor Club on Monday. After firing a 17-ball unbeaten 27 runs, Kaur starred with her off-spin, scalping three wickets at the cost of just 11 runs. Put in to bat, India posted 132/4 as the entire top order contributed well with the bat. While openers Mona Meshram (32) and Smriti Mandhana (29) took India to a good start, Anuja Patil's 22, Kaur's 27 and Veda Krishnamurthy, who chipped in with 11 runs, took India to a competitive total in the allotted 20 overs. Later, the Indian bowlers, riding on their experience and accuracy, dominated their opponents and struck at regular intervals to restrict Thailand to a meagre 66/8 in 20 overs.

For Thailand, Nattaya Boochatham was the top scorer with a 40-ball 21.

Apart from Kaur's 3/11, off-spinner Deepti Sharma bagged a couple of wickets for 16 runs while Poonam Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar took a wicket each.

With two wins from as many games, the Indian women top the charts with four points.

India will next take on Bangladesh in their third match of the tournament on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: India women 132/4 (Mona Meshram 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 27 not out, Wongpaka Liengprasert 2/16) beat Thailand 66/8 (Nattaya Boochatham 21, Harmanpreet Kaur 3/11, Deepti Sharma 

Comments
Topics : India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur produced an all-round show
  • India beat Malaysia by 142 runs in their first match
  • India will next take on Bangladesh in their third match
Related Articles
Women
Women's Asia Cup 2018: Harmanpreet Kaur Shines As India Beat Thailand By 66 Runs
Women
Women's T20 Asia Cup: India Beat Malaysia By 142 Runs
Indian Women Cricket Team Eye 7th Consecutive Asia Cup Title
Indian Women Cricket Team Eye 7th Consecutive Asia Cup Title
IPL Women
IPL Women's T20 Highlights, SUP vs TRA: Supernovas Beat Trailblazers In A Thriller
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Wishes Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of Women
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Wishes Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of Women's T20 Challenge Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.