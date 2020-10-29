Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the Trailblazers in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, posted pictures from her team's training session on Thursday. The Trailblazers along with Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and Velocity, led by Mithali Raj, will play the four-match tournament form November 4 to 9 in Sharjah. Mandhana has India Women all-rounder Deepti Sharma as vice-captain, along with India stars Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayekwad, and Jhulan Goswami as well as overseas players Deandra Dottin, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone and Natthakan Chantham.

The Indian players arrived in the UAE last Thursday (October 22) and were quarantined in their respective hotels.

The Trailblazers play Velocity on November 5 and Supernovas on November 7 while the tournament gets underway with Supernovas taking on Velocity on November 4.

The final will be played on November 9.

Velocity have Veda Krishnamurthy as Mithali's deputy along with Shefali Verma, Susham Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey and Devika Vaidya among Indian players.

They also have Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam as overseas stars.

Supernovas have Jemimah Rodrigues as vice-captain. Poonam Yadav, Tania Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy and Pooja Vastrakar are the Indian players while Ayabonga Khaka, Shakera Selman, Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene are the overseas recruits.

The games of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played in the same window as the IPL playoffs.

The Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on November 5 as will be the final on November 10.

The Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and 8 respectively.