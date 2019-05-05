 
Windies' Shai Hope, John Campbell Record Highest Opening Partnership In ODIs

Updated: 05 May 2019 20:55 IST

John Campbell and Shai Hope exceeded the previous best opening partnership of 304 set by Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman.

Windies
John Campbell made 179 and Shai Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three. © Twitter

Windies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope shattered the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in one-day internationals (ODIs) with a stand of 365 against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. The duo comfortably exceeded the previous best partnership of 304 set by Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year. In the process, Hope and Campbell also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's 331-run stand to form the second-highest partnership in ODIs. The 331-run stand between Dravid and Tendulkar against New Zealand in 1999 is now the third highest, followed by a 318-run stand between Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in 1999 against Sri Lanka.

The highest partnership in the 4,128-match history of men's ODI cricket also belongs to the Windies, with Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels sharing a second-wicket stand of 372 against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

Campbell made 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland captain William Porterfield at Clontarf.

Hope was first to his century while Campbell quickly followed him to a hundred - his first in international cricket.

They were both dismissed in the 48th over, Campbell top-edging Barry McCarthy to mid-off with Hope falling three balls later when he holed out to deep square-leg.

Campbell faced 137 balls, including 15 fours and six sixes, with Hope's 152-ball knock featuring 22 fours and two sixes.

Ireland's attack had sparked an England top-order collapse at nearby Malahide on Friday but had no answer as the Windies ran riot in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring Bangladesh.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Hope and Campbell also surpassed Tendulkar and Dravid's 331-run stand
  • Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels shared a second-wicket stand of 372
  • Hope was first to his century while Campbell quickly followed
