Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer's Cricket Skills Impress Sachin Tendulkar

Roger Federer, during his fourth round in Wimbledon 2018 , not only impressed everyone with his impeccable tennis skills but also gave the tennis fans a glimpse of his cricketing skills that earned him the top spot in ICC's Test rankings for batsmen. Sachin Tendulkar, a tennis enthusiast and a friend of Federer's, took to Twitter, saying that they should exchange notes on cricket and tennis. "As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title," read Tendulkar's tweet.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

After Wimbledon shared a short video of Federer playing a forward defence shot, tagging the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the latter shared a screenshot of the Test batting rankings that showed the 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer as the No.1 ranked batsmen in the world.

Both Tendulkar and Federer are maestros in their own fields and have entertained sports enthusiasts with their immaculate efficiencies.

Tendulkar has often been spotted meeting and greeting Federer at the Wimbledon. In 2017, in a video interview with Wimbledon, Tendulkar said that he has been following the Swiss maestro for the last 10 years and spoke about how he admires Federer as a person because he is humble and kind.

In 2011, the Indian batting great had tweeted about his meeting with Federer. "Spent an hour with Roger Federer chatting on the balcony of Wimbledon Royal box. What a humble guy! And by the way he knows a lot about cricket!!" Tendulkar posted on his Twitter account.

Federer returned the compliment saying the interaction with Tendulkar made his day special.

"Today was a special day, played a good match and had the chance to catch up with the great indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar," read a caption on the Federer's Facebook.

The Wimbledon top seed outclassed his opponent Adrian Mannarino in straight games (6-0, 7-5, 6-4) to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Federer will be playing in his 53rd Grand Slam last-eight.

The 36-year-old has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.