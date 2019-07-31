 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India Coach? Tom Moody Among Challengers

Updated: 31 July 2019 14:41 IST

Ravi Shastri's contract ended with the World Cup but he and his support staff have been given a 45-day extension for the West Indies tour that starts on Saturday.

Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India Coach? Tom Moody Among Challengers
Before leaving for Windies tour, Virat Kohli said he would be happy if Ravi Shastri continued as coach. © AFP

India's hunt for a new coach has attracted top international names, including Australian Tom Moody, despite skipper Virat Kohli backing Ravi Shastri to get a new deal, reports said on Wednesday. The deadline for applications ended Tuesday as the Indian side set off for a tour of the West Indies with pressure mounting on Shastri after the team were upset by New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final. According to media reports, Moody, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, Sri Lanka stalwart Mahela Jayawardene, ex-India player Robin Singh and former India manager and current Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput are all in contention with Shastri.

It was also widely reported that former Test player Pravin Amre applied for a batting coach post, while South Africa's Jonty Rhodes is eyeing the fielding position.

While Shastri remains favourite and has an automatic entry in the process, Robin Singh told The Hindu newspaper that after losing in the semi-finals in two straight World Cups and the world T20 championship "a change could be good for the side".

Shastri's contract ended with the World Cup but he and his support staff have been given a 45-day extension for the West Indies tour that starts on Saturday.

The post will be picked by the board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, former head coach Anshuman Gaekwad and ex-women's team captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

Kohli had made his choice clear before leaving for the West Indies, saying the team has a "great camaraderie" with the former India all-rounder and will be "happy" if he continues.

The 57-year-old Shastri will be in the West Indies when interviews are conducted and he will speak with the advisory committee by video call.

Shastri, who was India team director from August 2014 to April 2016, succeeded former spinner Anil Kumble as coach in 2017.

Kumble stepped down after a year in charge, citing his "untenable" relationship with Kohli.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Tom Moody Mahela Jayawardene Mahela Jayawardene Jonty Rhodes Robin Singh Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's hunt for a new coach has attracted top international names
  • Virat Kohli had backed Ravi Shastri to get a new deal
  • Ravi Shastri's contract ended with the World Cup
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli To Have His Say About Who Should Be Coach
Sourav Ganguly Backs Virat Kohli To Have His Say About Who Should Be Coach
"It
"It's Misconception That You've More Power If You've Played More": MSK Prasad
"Miami Bound": Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Month-Long Series Against West Indies
"Miami Bound": Virat Kohli, Team India Members Depart For Month-Long Series Against West Indies
Happy If Ravi Shastri Continues As India Coach, Says Virat Kohli
Happy If Ravi Shastri Continues As India Coach, Says Virat Kohli
"India Lost 2 Successive World Cups Under Current Coach": Robin Singh Takes A Dig At Ravi Shastri
"India Lost 2 Successive World Cups Under Current Coach": Robin Singh Takes A Dig At Ravi Shastri
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.