Why Virender Sehwag Has Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in Splits

Virender Sehwag will go down in cricket history as not just one of the most explosive batsmen but also one of the greatest entertainers the game as ever seen. The swashbuckling right-hander was a crowd favourite not just in India but all over the world because it was impossible to predict what Sehwag would do next. Post retirement, Sehwag has carried forward that reputation in all his media engagements. Viru is by far the most talked-about cricketer on social micro-blogging site Twitter for his sheer wit and sarcasm. After a hit appearance in the commentary box, Sehwag has now launched his own show 'Virugyaan'.

'Virugyaan' features Sehwag offering his take on cricket in his inimitable style. In the first video, Sehwag can be seen dissecting the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Golmaal hai Bhai, kuch Golmaal hai. Catch me at #ViruGyaan .https://t.co/cU5FDZobt3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2017

Not just Viru's fans and followers but also his former teammates widely shared the video on social media.

Indian captain Virat Kohli termed Sehwag's show as the 'Hera Pheri of cricket'.

This show is like the Hera Pheri of Cricket. Must watch! https://t.co/KXvQx2UyiB @virendersehwag — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2017

While Yuvraj Singh too lauded Viru for donning a new avatar.

He loves scoring boundaries, sometimes through his mouth. Watch out for #ViruGyaan! https://t.co/1qQJKs3utw @virendersehwag — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 26, 2017

Sehwag is a hit on the Internet mainly because he does not hold back when it comes to talking about controversial issues. Most high-profile cricketers tend to steer clear of any topic that would land them in any controversy. Sehwag, much like his batting, has brought about a refreshing change that is likely to encourage more celebrities to be themselves and interact with their fans in a more free and frank manner.