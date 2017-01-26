 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Why Virender Sehwag Has Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in Splits

Updated: 26 January 2017 16:42 IST

Post retirement, Virender Sehwag has carried forward that reputation in all his media engagements. Viru is by far the most talked-about cricketer on social micro-blogging site Twitter for his sheer wit and sarcasm.

Why Virender Sehwag Has Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in Splits
Indian captain Virat Kohli termed Virender Sehwag's show as 'Hera Pheri of cricket'. © AFP

Virender Sehwag will go down in cricket history as not just one of the most explosive batsmen but also one of the greatest entertainers the game as ever seen. The swashbuckling right-hander was a crowd favourite not just in India but all over the world because it was impossible to predict what Sehwag would do next. Post retirement, Sehwag has carried forward that reputation in all his media engagements. Viru is by far the most talked-about cricketer on social micro-blogging site Twitter for his sheer wit and sarcasm. After a hit appearance in the commentary box, Sehwag has now launched his own show 'Virugyaan'.

'Virugyaan' features Sehwag offering his take on cricket in his inimitable style. In the first video, Sehwag can be seen dissecting the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Not just Viru's fans and followers but also his former teammates widely shared the video on social media.

Indian captain Virat Kohli termed Sehwag's show as the 'Hera Pheri of cricket'.

While Yuvraj Singh too lauded Viru for donning a new avatar.

Sehwag is a hit on the Internet mainly because he does not hold back when it comes to talking about controversial issues. Most high-profile cricketers tend to steer clear of any topic that would land them in any controversy. Sehwag, much like his batting, has brought about a refreshing change that is likely to encourage more celebrities to be themselves and interact with their fans in a more free and frank manner.

Topics : Virender Sehwag Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag taken social media by storm after his retirement
  • Virender Sehwag has launched a new show titled 'Virugyaan'
  • Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh endorsed Sehwag's new show
Related Articles
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20, Kanpur: England Restrict India To 147-7
Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 1st T20, Kanpur: England Restrict India To 147-7
India vs England: Youngsters in Limelight in T20I Series
India vs England: Youngsters in Limelight in T20I Series
Yuvraj Singh's Selection Not A Gamble, Says Chairman Of Selectors
Yuvraj Singh's Selection Not A Gamble, Says Chairman Of Selectors
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.