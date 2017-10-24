Why No Muslims In Indian Cricket Team, Asks Sacked Officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Harbhajan Singh Responds

Star India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's social media avatar is not very different from his cricketing one. Much like his famous run-ins with Australian cricketers, Bhajji gives as good as he gets on Twitter. Apart from being a troll slayer, Harbhajan also voices his opinion on news that makes headlines. The veteran cricketer yet again did not hesitate to speak up when former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt tweeted about the Indian cricket team. Bhatt questioned the lack of Muslim representation in the national team.

"Anyone who plays for the cricket team is an Indian … their caste or colour shouldn’t be discussed," replied Harbhajan. The tweet was retweeted over 2000 times.

Famously known as the 'Turbanator,' Harbhajan went through the formidable Australian side when the Kangaroos toured India in 2001 and was instrumental in India winning the series 2-1. The Jalandhar-born off-spinner gave former Australian captain Ricky Ponting a tough time in the series and picked up 32 wickets in the 3 Tests.

Australia had won 16 Test matches in a row before India stopped their unbeaten run by beating them at Eden Gardens in the second Test after being asked to follow-on.

The 37-year-old also picked up a hat-trick in the Test match and has 417 Test wickets to his name in 103 Test matches.