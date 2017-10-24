 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Why No Muslims In Indian Cricket Team, Asks Sacked Officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Harbhajan Singh Responds

Updated: 24 October 2017 14:58 IST

"Anyone who plays for the cricket team is an Indian their caste or colour shouldnt be discussed," replied Harbhajan. The tweet was retweeted over 2k times.

Why No Muslims In Indian Cricket Team, Asks Sacked Officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Harbhajan Singh Responds
Harbhajan Singh is known to speak his mind on social media platforms. © AFP

Star India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's social media avatar is not very different from his cricketing one. Much like his famous run-ins with Australian cricketers, Bhajji gives as good as he gets on Twitter. Apart from being a troll slayer, Harbhajan also voices his opinion on news that makes headlines. The veteran cricketer yet again did not hesitate to speak up when former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt tweeted about the Indian cricket team. Bhatt questioned the lack of Muslim representation in the national team.

"Anyone who plays for the cricket team is an Indian … their caste or colour shouldn’t be discussed," replied Harbhajan. The tweet was retweeted over 2000 times.

Famously known as the 'Turbanator,' Harbhajan went through the formidable Australian side when the Kangaroos toured India in 2001 and was instrumental in India winning the series 2-1. The Jalandhar-born off-spinner gave former Australian captain Ricky Ponting a tough time in the series and picked up 32 wickets in the 3 Tests.

Australia had won 16 Test matches in a row before India stopped their unbeaten run by beating them at Eden Gardens in the second Test after being asked to follow-on.

The 37-year-old also picked up a hat-trick in the Test match and has 417 Test wickets to his name in 103 Test matches.

Topics : India Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sanjiv Bhatt made a controversial remark on Twitter
  • Harbhajan Singh was quick to take on Bhatt
  • Bhajji's tweet was widely circulated on the social media platform
Related Articles
Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply
Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply
Harbhajan Singh Shares WhatsApp Joke On GST In Food Bills, Twitter Loves It
Harbhajan Singh Shares WhatsApp Joke On GST In Food Bills, Twitter Loves It
'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen
'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.