Who Virat Kohli Took Out For Breakfast in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli is known to be a team man and does his job of gelling well with his boys too. On Tuesday morning, the India skipper took some of his teammates out for breakfast ahead of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh that will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Top-order batsman KL Rahul and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Jayant Yadav joined their skipper for breakfast two days ahead of the Test match.



"Breakfast with the boys ???Good sunny day in Hyderabad ?????? Have a great day all of you ?? With @klrahul11 @hardikpandya7 & Jayant Yadav," tweeted Kohli.





Breakfast with the boys Good sunny day in Hyderabad Have a great day all of you

With @klrahul11 @hardikpandya7 & Jayant Yadav pic.twitter.com/IJiYhN7cVI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2017



Both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul retweeted Kohli's selfie where the four of them were posing for the photograph after finishing their breakfast.



This will be the first time India will host the neighbouring nation. Out of the eight Tests played between the two sides, six have been won by World No.1 India while two have ended as draws.



Bangladesh are currently positioned No.9 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.