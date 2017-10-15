Gautam Gambhir 'Threatens' To Spill VVS Laxman's Secret

In 147 ODIs that Gambhir has played for India, he has opened on 38 occasions with Sehwag.

It seems cricketers have started new innings after their retirements. They are dominating the social media platforms the way they did with their willows in their hay days. Be it birthdays or a milestone, cricketers leave no stone unturned to stay connected. On Gautam Gambhir's birthday on Saturday, many cricketers and sportspersons wished the left-hander. But there was one wish that hogged most of the limelight. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter shared a picture of Gambhir with Virender Sehwag and captioned it saying: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir . May you have a great year ahead,".

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir . May you have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/zPRYgZ3s4Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2017

In reply, Gambhir said: "Your wishes always have a Special place in my heart Special,".

Your wishes always have a Special place in my heart Special. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2017

After some time, VVS posted another tweet.

"Wonder what Viru was whispering in Gauti's ears . Any guesses ?,"

Wonder what Viru was whispering in Gauti's ears . Any guesses ? https://t.co/37WjgeYGJ6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2017

The Delhi cricketer took no time and replied in his own style.

"He was sharing one of your secrets with me Special. I can reveal if bhabhi is not on twitter @VVSLaxman281 Should I?," Gambhir reply read.

He was sharing one of your secrets with me Special. I can reveal if bhabhi is not on twitter @VVSLaxman281 Should I? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2017

Sehwag and Gambhir were considered one of the most lethal opening pairings in the game of cricket.

In 147 ODIs that Gambhir has played for India, he has opened on 38 occasions with Sehwag and the duo have played together in the same team for India in a total of 49 ODI innings.

Together they have scored 2,242 ODI runs at an average of 46.70, the highest being an unbeaten 201 partnership against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2009.

Dubbed as one of the most prolific opening pairs, Sehwag and Gambhir featured together in 87 Test innings and scored 4,412 runs with the highest being 233 against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 2009.

Gautam Gambhir is currently playing for Delhi in Ranji Trophy. He played his last ODI for India against England at Dharamsala, 2013 and the last Test against England at Rajkot in 2016.

