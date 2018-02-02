When Sourav Ganguly Became A 'Sardarji' To Attend Durga Puja In Kolkata

Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and for every Bengali it is probably the biggest event of the year. As is the case with former India captain Sourav Ganguly. In the upcoming book 'A Century is not Enough' written by Ganguly, the 45-year-old got candid on his affair with cricket, the kind of compromises he had to make to play for India and his love for Durga Puja -- playing the occasional dhak, distributing prasad to the public and even do a bit of dhunuchi dancing during evening arati of the Puja. The Prince of Kolkata, on one such occasion had to dress up like a 'sardarji' to avoid the crowd in Kolkata during his playing days when he was the captain of India.

"I am so hooked to the Pujas that I make it a point to always accompany the deity on her final ride. In Bengali there is a semi-tragic word for it - bisharjon. This is when the deity is immersed in the Ganga. The scene is amazing - the energy is sky-high, the crowds full of joy and sorrow at seeing Durga Ma going away, it's truly memorable. The area around the river is so crowded that once, during my Indian captaincy days, I decided to go disguised as one of Harbhajan's tribe. Yes, disguised as a sardarji," Ganguly wrote.

"Now I could have been mobbed big time. The situation could have gone out of control. But the thrill of accompanying the para boys and family members on the truck carrying the deity was just too irresistible," added the former India captain.

Turning a Bengali into a Sardar is no joke and Ganguly had to hire a make-up artist to pull off the adventure.