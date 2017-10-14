When Jinder Mahal, 'The Modern Day Maharaja', Met Sachin Tendulkar

Current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who also goes by the name of 'The Modern-Day Maharaja' met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar and invited them to a WWE LIVE event scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on December 8 and 9. Mahal took to Twitter and posted photos with Sachin and Arjun. "Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India," Mahal's post read.
The wrestler also presented 'The Modern day Maharaja' t-shirts to Sachin and Arjun.
Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India. https://t.co/rhvZKvpUjn pic.twitter.com/nRhG1ONPWO— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 14, 2017
The WWE Live event will feature Mahal, who will take on former Universal champion Kevin Owens. The Indo-Canadian wrestler will be accompanied by The Singh Brothers to the event.
The Maharaja has arrived in New Delhi #IndiaWelcomesJinder @wwe @wweindia @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/lzCI7ryNa2— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 14, 2017
Apart from Owens, Mahal and the Singh brothers, the other stars who will be turning up for the December 8 and 9 events include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, WWE Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more.
Mahal has grown up in a wrestling family. He is a nephew of Stampede Wrestling legend Gama Singh.
The 31-year-old began his professional wrestling career at the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Calgary, Alberta and did his training under Rick Bognar.