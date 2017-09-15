 
When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 15 September 2017 09:23 IST

How to watch Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20I of Independence Cup. Read all about live coverage and match action from Gaddafi stadium, Lahore on September 15, 2017.

Hashim Amla starred for the World XI in the second T20I against Pakistan in Lahore. © AFP

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera hit a towering six off the penultimate ball to steer the World XI to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Wednesday. Perera made a whirlwind 19-ball 47 not out with five sixes, while Hashim Amla finished not out 72 off 55 balls to help the World XI overhaul a 175-run target and level the three-match series 1-1 before a packed Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. That left the series intriguingly placed with the final match on Friday, also in Lahore. Pakistan had registered a 20-run win in Tuesday's first match, which marked the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

When will the third T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The third T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played on September 15, 2017.

Where will the third T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The third T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

How do I watch the third T20I between Pakistan and World XI live?

The third T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be broadcast live on DSports.

What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the third T20I between Pakistan and World XI match will start at 07:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT).

Where can you follow the third T20I between Pakistan and World XI online?

The third T20I between Pakistan and World XI can be streamed online on www.cricketgateway.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

