 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 September 2017 19:20 IST

How to watch Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20I of Independence Cup. Read all about live coverage and match action from Gaddafi stadium, Lahore on September 13, 2017.

When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20 series against World XI © AFP

Sohail Khan, Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets apiece as Pakistan defeated World XI by 20 runs in their first Twenty20 match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security. World XI captain Faf Du Plessis would look to bounce back and level the series when they take on Pakistan in the second T20 of the series to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday. While two back to back matches might take a toll on the players but it would be more than exciting for the people of Pakistan who had waited long enough to see cricket back in their country.

When will the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played on September 13, 2017.

Where will the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

How do I watch the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI live?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be broadcast live on DSports.

What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI match will start at 07:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT).

Where can you follow the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI online?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI can be streamed online on www.cricketgateway.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed Francois du Plessis Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pakistan won the first T20 by 20 runs
  • The second T20 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium
  • Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in 3-match series vs World XI
Related Articles
Pakistan Vs World XI Live Cricket Score, T20: Samuel Badree Gets His 2nd, Azam Departs For 45 vs World XI
Pakistan Vs World XI Live Cricket Score, T20: Samuel Badree Gets His 2nd, Azam Departs For 45 vs World XI
West Indies To Tour Pakistan For T20 Series In November
West Indies To Tour Pakistan For T20 Series In November
Pakistan vs World XI: 'Magic Was In The Air', Says Wasim Akram After First Match
Pakistan vs World XI: 'Magic Was In The Air', Says Wasim Akram After First Match
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.