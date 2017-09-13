When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20 series against World XI

Sohail Khan, Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets apiece as Pakistan defeated World XI by 20 runs in their first Twenty20 match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security. World XI captain Faf Du Plessis would look to bounce back and level the series when they take on Pakistan in the second T20 of the series to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday. While two back to back matches might take a toll on the players but it would be more than exciting for the people of Pakistan who had waited long enough to see cricket back in their country.

When will the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played on September 13, 2017.

Where will the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI of Independence Cup be played?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

How do I watch the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI live?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be broadcast live on DSports.

What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI match will start at 07:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT).

Where can you follow the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI online?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI can be streamed online on www.cricketgateway.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.