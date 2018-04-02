When And Where To Watch, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

After an impressive show in the opening Twenty20 International, Pakistan will aim to take 2-0 lead in the three-match series when the hosts face the West Indies in the second T20I at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first T20I. Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20 side, equalled their highest total in the format of 203-5 in 20 overs before bowling the West Indies out for their lowest-ever T20 total -- 60 runs -- in 13.4 overs. The West Indies, missing their regular skipper Carlos Brathwaite and stars like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, could not handle Pakistan's varied bowling attack. Only Marlon Samuels (18), Rayad Emrit (11) and Keemo Paul (10) reached double figures.
Pakistan's margin of victory is the second-biggest in T20s, behind Sri Lanka's 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.
Previously, the hosts' biggest victory in T20s was a 102-run win against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2008, after scoring 203-5.
Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik got two wickets each.
How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I. Read all about live coverage and match action from the National Stadium, Karachi on April 2.
When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I be played?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played on April 2.
Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I be played?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.
How do I watch the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I live?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Sony ESPN network.
What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I start?
The live broadcast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will start at 20:30 IST.
Where can you follow the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.