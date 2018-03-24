When And Where To Watch, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Final of the Pakistan Super League. Read all about live coverage and match action from Karachi's National Stadium on March 25.
The stage is set for the Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi on Sunday. Islamabad United, who finished at the top of round-robin stage, qualified for the final after comprehensively beating Karachi Kings by eight wickets. Peshawar got the better of Mohammad Amir-led Karachi Kings in the Eliminator to book their berth in the final. Kamran Akmal was the star of the show for the Zalmis with a 27-ball 77 helping his team post 170 for seven in 16 overs. Captain Sammy also played a cameo, smashing 23 runs off 12 balls. Karachi lost opener Mukhtar Ahmed in the second over, however, Babar Azam and Joe Denly came together to string a 117-run stand for the second wicket. But the pace of the partnership was too slow and meant that Karachi fell short, and embarrassingly with as many as 8 wickets in hand.
Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by a single run in the first eliminator. They went on to qualify for the final by beating Karachi Kings by 13 runs.
When will the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi be played?
The final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played on March 25.
Where will final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi be played?
The final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played at Karachi's National Stadium, Pakistan.
How do I watch the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi live?
The final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary).
What time does the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi start?
The live broadcast of the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.