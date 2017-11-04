When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand, Today's T20I Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

An upbeat India will look to extend their winning run against visitors New Zealand in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot today. Virat Kohli-led India had thumped the Kiwis by 53 runs in the first T20I match in Delhi on Wednesday. Pacer Ashish Nehra played his last international cricket match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in the capital. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were in top form in the first match as they hammered the Kiwi bowlers all over the park. Coupled with his quick-fire 11-ball 26 runs, skipper Kohli ensured the Men in Blue posted a big total of 202/3 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a big target, New Zealand batsmen succumbed to the Indian bowlers who had restricted them to 149/8 in their 20 overs. Lack of partnerships for the Kiwis and some good disciplined bowling display by the Indians enabled the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

When will the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played today (November 4).

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

How do I watch the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand live?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 07:00 PM IST (01:30 GMT) .

Where can you follow the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand online?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.