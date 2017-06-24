 
When And Where To Watch India vs England Women's World Cup Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 24 June 2017 13:35 IST

How to Watch India vs England ICC Women's World Cup match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from County Ground, Derby on June 24, 2017.

India face hosts England in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup. © Twitter

Mithali Raj has already made statements in and off the field, with a fine 85 against Sri Lanka in India's last practice match being followed by a strong telling-off of a reporter in the pre-tournament dinner. But those things are now all in the past as India take on an extremely formidable England in their group opener. England are among the title contenders and in any case, taking on the hosts in the very first match of the tournament is never an easy assignment.

When will the India vs England Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs England Women's World Cup match will be played on June 24, 2016.

Where will the India vs England Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs England Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

How do I watch India vs England Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs England Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs England Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs England Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs England Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.

