When And Where To Watch India vs England 3rd ODI Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

India vs England 3rd and final ODI will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. © BCCI

With the series already wrapped up by the hosts, the India vs England third ODI will be a matter of pride for both teams. Superlative batting performances by India in both the first and second ODI has seen them score in excess of 350 on both occasions. England batting has also been doing well and they came within touching distance of India's mammoth score of 381/6 in second ODI in Cuttack. Bowling, however, will be a concern for both teams. Both set of bowlers have been somewhat undisciplined in the previous two ODIs and will be looking for a better performance when the two teams face off against each other at the famed Eden Gardens on Sunday.

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI match be held?

The 3rd and final ODI between India and England will be played on January 22, 2016.

Where will the India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The India and England 3rd ODI will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How do I watch India and England 3rd ODI match live?

The 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India and England 3rd ODI start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 12:30 PM.

Where can you follow the India and England 3rd ODI match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett.