When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup Quarterfinal, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup match. Read all about live coverage and match action from Queenstown Events Centre, New Zealand on January 26.
Prithvi Shaw-led Team India take on Bangladesh in the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday at Queenstown Events Centre, New Zealand. While three-time champions India had qualified for the knockout stage after hammering Papua New Guinea by 10-wickets, Bangladesh's qualification from Group C depended on the result of the match between England and Canada. England, champions in 1998, were virtually assured of topping the group before this match owing to their high net run-rate but they did not show any complacency against Canada, notching a huge 383-7 after being invited to bat first.
When will the under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh be played?
The under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh will be played on January 14.
Where will the under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh be played?
The under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh will be played at Queenstown Events Centre, New Zealand.
How do I watch under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh live?
The under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.
What time does the live coverage of the under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh start?
The live broadcast of the under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh will start at 03:00 AM IST.
Where can you follow the under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh online?
The under-19 world cup quarterfinal between India vs Bangladesh can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.