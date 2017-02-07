 
When And Where To Watch India Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 07 February 2017 15:31 IST

How to watch India vs Bangladesh one-off Test. Read all about live coverage and Test match action from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from February 9-13.

India will look to extend their record-breaking unbeaten run to 19 matches. © AFP

India have been warned against complacency as they look to extend their record-breaking unbeaten run to 19 matches when they host Bangladesh in a Test for the first time this week. Following their recent demolition of England in all formats, Virat Kohli's side will be heavy favourites to cement their status as the world's number one Test side in the one-off match in Hyderabad when it begins on Thursday.

When will the India vs Bangladesh one-off Test be played?

The match will be played from February 9-13.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh one-off Test be played?

The Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where can you follow the India vs Bangladesh one-off Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

How do I watch India vs Bangladesh one-off Test match live?

The one-off Test will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh one-off Test?

The live broadcast of the one-off Test match will start at 9:30 AM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 8:30 AM.

Squads

India (from): Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh (from): Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy,  Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam.

(With inputs from AFP)

