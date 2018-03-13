 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 5th T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 March 2018 16:45 IST

Rohit Sharma-led team India face Bangladesh in the 5th match of Nidahas Trophy on March 14.

When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 5th T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Rohit Sharma-led team India face Bangladesh in the 5th T20I on March 14 © AFP

Rohit Sharma-led India avenged their opening match loss after thumping Sri Lanka by six wickets on Monday in the fourth T20I Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. India now shift their focus on Bangladesh as they look to continue their winning form in the fifth T20I on Wednesday. Indian middle-order batsmen came to the fore on Monday with both Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik helping India script a win over the island nation. Paceman Shardul Thakur picked four key wickets to set up a comfortable victory. The 26-year-old Thakur, playing his fifth T20I international, impressed with his pace and guile to help India dismiss the hosts for 152-9. In reply, India coasted to the target with nine balls to spare, thanks to a stellar batting display by Pandey and Karthik.

When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 5th T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

When will the 5th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played on March 14.

Where will the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

How do I watch the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh live?

The 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh start?

The live broadcast of the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can you follow the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh online?

Live scores, updates and analysis for the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the 4th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy
  • India had lost to Sri Lanka in their previous match
  • Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik were the star performers for India
Related Articles
Mahmudullah Wants To Create A Bangladesh Brand Of Cricket
Mahmudullah Wants To Create A Bangladesh Brand Of Cricket
5th T20I, Nidahas Trophy: India Face Bangladesh, Aim To Seal Final Spot
5th T20I, Nidahas Trophy: India Face Bangladesh, Aim To Seal Final Spot
Need To Step Up In The Absence Of Senior Bowlers, Says Shardul Thakur
Need To Step Up In The Absence Of Senior Bowlers, Says Shardul Thakur
'Happy Birthday Wife': Harbhajan Singh's Message For Geeta Basra
MS Dhoni Enjoys Break From Cricket, Posts Beautiful Video With Family
MS Dhoni Enjoys Break From Cricket, Posts Beautiful Video With Family
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.