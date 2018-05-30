When And Where To Watch ICC World XI vs West Indies, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Shahid Afridi-led ICC World XI squad will take on the West Indies in a fund-raising T20 charity match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on May 31. The proceedings of the match will be used for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes in 2017. The World XI squad wears an extremely strong look. On the other hand, the West Indies will have the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Samuel Badree in their line-up. The match should provide excellent competition to the defending ICC World T20 champions.

When will the ICC World XI vs West Indies match be played?

The ICC World XI vs West Indies match will be played on May 31, 2018.

Where will the ICC World XI vs West Indies match be played?

The ICC World XI vs West Indies match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

How do I watch the ICC World XI vs West Indies match live?

The ICC World XI vs West Indies match will be telecast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

What time the ICC World XI vs West Indies match start?

The live telecast of the ICC World XI vs West Indies match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Where can you follow the ICC World XI vs West Indies match online?

The ICC World XI vs West Indies match will be streamed live on Sony Liv website and app.