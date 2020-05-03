Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
What This Former Pakistan Cricketer Said When Asked To Describe Virat Kohli In One Word

Updated: 03 May 2020 11:51 IST

Mohammad Yousuf was full of praise for India captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli averages above 50 in all formats of the game. © AFP

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf rated India captain Virat Kohli as "No. 1 at the moment" and said that the prolific right-hander is a great player. Yousuf, who represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and 288 One-day Internationals (ODIs), held a Q&A session on Twitter on Saturday. One user asked him to give one word for the Indian skipper. Although Yousuf did not stick to just one word to describe Kohli, he was full of praise for him. "No 1 at the moment.great player," Yousuf tweeted in response.

Yousuf also rated legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as being better than the likes of Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.

A user asked Yousuf to pick the best among Tendulkar, Lara, Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis.

"No 1 sachin no2 Lara No 3 ponting..no 4 kallis no 5 sangakara," Yousuf tweeted back.

He also said that Tendulkar and Lara were his favourite players.

Asked to pick the best white-ball captain in the game at the moment, Yousuf named New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Over the last few years, Kohli has asserted his dominance with the bat across formats.

In 86 Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62.

In ODIs, Kohli has blitzed 11867 runs from 248 matches at an average of 59.33 and an impressive strike rate of 93.25.

In T20 Internationals (T20Is), Kohli has 2794 runs from 82 matches at an average of 50.80. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

