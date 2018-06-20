 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

'What The Hell Happened Over There?', Shane Warne Lashes Out After Australia's Heaviest ODI Defeat

Updated: 20 June 2018 11:44 IST

Australia have now suffered back-to-back ODI series defeats against England for the first time in 41 years.

Australia witnessed yet another low in their recent calamitous journey. © AFP

The last few months have not been easy to be an Australian cricket fan. Although the year started on a bright note for the Aussies as they won the Ashes 4-0 at home, since then, things have only gone downhill for the team from Down Under. Australia were hit by the worst scandal in cricket's recent history when skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were handed lengthy bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that took place on the third day of Cape Town Test against South Africa. Darren Lehmann stepped down as head coach and was replaced by Justin Langer. Wicket-keeper Tim Paine was given the responsibility of leading the side in Tests and ODIs. On Tuesday, Australia witnessed yet another low in their recent calamitous journey as bitter rivals England thrashed them by a record 242 runs in the third ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Trent Bridge. Legendary spinner Shane Warne and former skipper Michael Clarke were taken aback by the state of Australian cricket and took to Twitter to express their dismay.

"Just woke up and saw the score in England. What the hell happened over there & what is going on boys ? Gulp.....", tweeted Warne.

Shocked by the current state of affairs, Clarke could not come up with words and used emojis instead.

Batting first, England scored 481/6, the highest-ever ODI score. Centuries from Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147), plus a 21-ball half-century from Eoin Morgan  helped them eclipse the 444/3 they scored at the same venue against Pakistan two years ago. 

The Australians then failed to show up with the bat. On a good batting pitch, they were all out for 239 in 37 overs. Barring Travis Head, who scored 51, none of the other batsmen could put up a good fight.

With this loss, Australia have now suffered back-to-back ODI series defeats against England for the first time in 41 years. The 242-run defeat is also their heaviest in ODIs.

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Alex Hales Eoin Morgan Shane Warne Michael Clarke Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Batting first, England scored 481/6, the highest-ever ODI score
  • The 242-run defeat is also Australia's heaviest in ODIs
  • Warne and Clarke were taken aback by the state of Australian cricket
Related Articles
'What The Hell Happened Over There?', Shane Warne Lashes Out After Australia's Heaviest ODI Defeat
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why Virat Kohli Inspires Him A Lot
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why Virat Kohli Inspires Him A Lot
IPL: Kuldeep Yadav Credits Shane Warne For His Spirited Bowling Performance vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL: Kuldeep Yadav Credits Shane Warne For His Spirited Bowling Performance vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL: Shane Warne Tweets Farewell Message Ahead Of Crucial KKR vs RR Match
IPL: Shane Warne Tweets Farewell Message Ahead Of Crucial KKR vs RR Match
Virat Kohli Betters Sachin Tendulkar In Chasing Down Totals, Says Shane Warne
Virat Kohli Betters Sachin Tendulkar In Chasing Down Totals, Says Shane Warne
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 15 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.