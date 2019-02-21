What Shahid Afridi Said On Imran Khan's Statement After Pulwama Attack

Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan captain, has said that India is blaming Pakistan without any proof and backed Imran Khan's statement regarding the Pulwama attack last Thursday. "Without any proof they are putting all the blame onto Pakistan straight away. PM Imran Khan has once again spoken on this matter in a positive & clear way to explain that Pakistan wants to have good relations with not only India, but also Afghanistan, Iran & China," Afridi was quoted as saying by a Pakistan journalist.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed last Thursday after a car loaded with explosives rammed into a bus carrying the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the wake of the ghastly attack, IMG-Reliance pulled out from the production of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reacting to the issue, Afridi said that people find out their true friends during tough times and added that educated people don't behave like that.

"You find out who your friends are at difficult times. What are they trying to show the world that they are educated? Educated people don't behave in such a manner," Afridi said.

Moreover, there have been calls for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India to boycott their upcoming World Cup fixture against Pakistan.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said that Pakistan had nothing to gain from these kind of attacks as the country is moving towards stability. Khan further made it clear that Pakistan will retaliate if India decide to attack them and added by saying that the issue should be solved through dialogue.

"You (India) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence...If you have any evidence, we will act. It is in our interest that nobody from our soil spreads violence. I want to tell Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan," Khan had said.