What About CSK And Rajasthan? Sreesanth Demands Answers From Cricket Board

The Kerala High Court had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI.

Former India fast bowler S. Sreesanth on Friday challenged the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) stand after the life ban imposed on him by the cricket board was lifted by the Kerala High Court on August 7. While the court had set aside all proceedings in initiated against Sreesanth following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, the BCCI had decided to appeal to the Division Bench of Kerala High Court against the decision.

"C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don't know why u doing this?" Sreesanth tweeted on Friday.

"the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing," he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan?" Sreesanth went on to tweet.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the BCCI.

The court had earlier sought the BCCI's stand on the plea by the cricketer challenging the life ban imposed upon him by the game's governing body following the 2013 Indian Premier League-6 spot-fixing scandal.

The BCCI had filed a counter-affidavit on the issue in the court in response to the plea by Sreesanth, who had challenged the life ban despite a court dropping all charges against the 34-year-old pacer.

The cricket board had said, "The decision of the sessions court to acquit the petitioner from the criminal charges has no impact whatsoever on the decision of the internal disciplinary committee of the BCCI to ban the petitioner from playing cricket tournaments organised by the BCCI and/or its affiliates."

