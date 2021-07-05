Stafanie Taylor on Sunday scripted history as she became the second West Indies woman to take a hat-trick in T20Is. The West Indies skipper achieved the feat in the third and final T20I against Pakistan at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Taylor finished with figures of 4-17 as she removed Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, and Anam Amin to script history. The previous hat-trick for West Indies was taken by Anisa Mohammed against South Africa in 2018. Anisa also bowled well to end with impressive figures of 3-24 off her four overs.

Taylor picked four wickets before hitting 43 runs as West Indies women defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

With this victory, West Indies completed a 3-0 series win over Pakistan. The hosts bundled Pakistan out for 102 inside 20 overs then chased out the total with five balls to spare to clean sweep the series.

Chasing 103, West Indies got off to a bad start as they lost the opener, Hayley Matthews, in the second over thanks to Diana Baig's athleticism and excellent bowling.

Diana took a scintillating catch in the second over off Anam Amin's bowling as she dived to her right to send Matthews back to the pavilion. She followed up that effort with an incredible caught and bowled in the next over.

Deandra Dottin looked in promising touch having struck Diana for a six and a four earlier in the over, but the right-arm pacer had the last laugh as she cleanly caught a strong punch off the front foot to end Dottin's stay at the crease on the penultimate ball.

On the last ball of the third over, Diana pitched the white kookaburra on the good length which induced an edge of Kyshona Knight's bat to be safely caught by Sidra Nawaz.

Following a brief partnership, Nida Dar sent Chedean Nation back to the dugout. West Indies were now four down for 58 inside 12 overs.

However, an unbeaten 48-run stand between Taylor (43*) and Kycia Knight (24*) helped West Indies chase down the target with five balls spare.