Watch: Shahid Afridi's Hilarious Answer To Nasser Hussain When Asked About Comeback

Updated: 01 June 2018 12:25 IST

During the West Indies vs World XI match, Shahid Afridi was asked by former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain if he had any plans of a comeback.

Shahid Afridi was given a guard of honour during the T20I match between West Indies and World XI at Lord’s cricket stadium on Thursday. The Pakistan all-rounder bid farewell to international cricket, captaining the World XI team during the charity match that was played to raise funds to rebuild cricket grounds in Anguilla and Dominica in the Caribbean, damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the region in September 2017. During the match, Afridi was asked by former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain if he had any plans of a comeback.

Hussain couldn't hide his laughter after asking the question. Afridi put his left hand on Hussain's shoulder and replied: "No that's it. You can see my situation with the injury."

Afridi, who has 11,196 runs and 541 wickets in international cricket, took over the captaincy role for the World XI after England’s Eoin Morgan pulled out of the match due to a fractured finger.

Afridi took 1 wicket and scored 11 runs as West Indies registered a convincing 72-run win over World XI.

Evin Lewis starred with the bat for the West Indies, smashing 58 off 26 balls, including five sixes and as many fours. Spinner Samuel Badree got the job done with the ball, taking two wickets and giving away just four runs in his three overs.

Afridi donated USD 20,000 to Hurricane relief from his foundation, while all the players donated their match fees to the charity.

Speaking about the guard of honour, Afridi said,: "That's something I'll never forget".

"For that to happen at the home of cricket, it's massive. The cause was everything tonight, and to have been able to help, it's fantastic.

"Thanks to everyone who came out and supported this," he added.

