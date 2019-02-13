 
West Indies vs England: Shannon Gabriel Charged By ICC Over Alleged Homophobic Remark

Updated: 13 February 2019 10:23 IST

Joe Root refused to reveal what Shannon Gabriel said to him when asked by reporters.

The ICC said Shannon Gabriel had been charged with a breach of its code of conduct. © AFP

Windies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was charged with a breach of conduct by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday after allegedly making a homophobic remark in an exchange with England captain Joe Root during the third Test. Stump microphones picked up an interaction on the third day in St Lucia between Gabriel and Root, in which the latter responded: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."

The ICC, cricket's governing body, said Gabriel had been charged with a breach of its code of conduct in relation to the "personal abuse" of a player, umpire or match referee.

The charge is under article 2.13, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.

"The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further," it said in a tweet.

Root refused to reveal what Gabriel said to him when asked by reporters.

"Just did what I thought was right," Root said after his side wrapped up a consolation victory by 232 runs on Tuesday.

"The ICC have got to handle things and I am not in a position to comment but throughout the series it has been played in the right manner between the two sides," he said.

"They are a good bunch of guys and it would be a shame if this tarnishes it.

"As a player you feel you have responsibilities to uphold on the field and I stand by what I did."

(With AFP Inputs)

