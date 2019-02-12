 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sanjay Manjrekar Savagely Trolled For "Bizarre" Tweet Questioning Use Of Stump Mics

Updated: 12 February 2019 19:36 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Sanjay Manjrekar was referring to the incident where England skipper Joe Root was involved in a verbal exchange with Windies pacer Shannon Gabriel.

Sanjay Manjrekar Savagely Trolled For "Bizarre" Tweet Questioning Use Of Stump Mics
Sanjay Manjrekar came under heavy fire for his tweet questioning use of stump mics. © Twitter

Sanjay Manjrekar has been on the receiving end of quite a lot criticism from fans regarding his tweets. A frequent Twitter user, Manjrekar's opinions have not always been received warmly by other users. On Tuesday, the former India cricketer weighed in on Joe Root's verbal exchange with Shannon Gabriel where the West Indian allegedly aimed a 'homophobic' jibe at the England captain. In response, Root was picked up by the stump mic appearing to say: "Don't use that as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."

Comparing the incident to Sarfraz Ahmed's racial jibe at South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo, Manjrekar bizarrely said "ICC must brainstorm and decide if increased use of stump mics is actually good for the game or not".

Fans were not too impressed with Manjrekar's take of the incident and savagely trolled the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Although Gabriel's earlier comments were not picked up by the mic and Root refused to explain after the day's play exactly what was said, only saying the West Indian "might regret" the exchange.

"Sometimes people say things on the field that they might regret, but they should stay on the field," Media reports quoted Root as saying at the close of play.

"Its Test cricket and he's an emotional guy trying to do everything he can to win a Test match. He's a good guy who plays hard cricket and is proud to be in the position he is. The battle was a good contest, he's had a wonderful series and he should be proud."

Sarfraz Ahmed, on the other hand, was suspended for four matches last month after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC's Anti-Racism Code for Participants.

The Pakistan captain's controversial remark was also picked up by a stump microphone during the second one-day international in Durban.

Sarfraz was heard making the comment in Urdu during South Africa's innings.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team India Cricket Team Sanjay Manjrekar Joe Root Shannon Gabriel Sarfraz Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanjay Manjrekar comes under fire on Twitter
  • Manjrekar tweeted questioning the use of stump mics
  • Manjrekar was referring to incident between Joe Root and Shannon Gabriel
Related Articles
Twitter War As Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan Squabble Over "Bizarre" England Team Selection
Twitter War As Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Vaughan Squabble Over "Bizarre" England Team Selection
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Perth Behaviour Mocked By Australian Journalist On Twitter - Watch
Harmanpreet Kaur Exaggerating Role Of Coach In Team, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Harmanpreet Kaur Exaggerating Role Of Coach In Team, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled By Fans For
Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled By Fans For 'Trial By Spin In Bangladesh' Tweet
Ben Stokes Slams Sanjay Manjrekar For "Chef" Remark, Reminds Him Cricket Is A Team Sport
Ben Stokes Slams Sanjay Manjrekar For "Chef" Remark, Reminds Him Cricket Is A Team Sport
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.