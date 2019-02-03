England were thoroughly outclassed in the second Test in Antigua as the Windies clinched the three-match Test series at home 2-0. The English were by 381 runs in the first Test in Barbados, which was followed by another crushing defeat in the second, a 10-wicket loss. Post the beatings, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and came up with a "bizarre" defence of England's performance in the Caribbean by saying "Tests weren't a priority during this cycle for England Cricket" and that the target is winning the 50 over World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales later this year.