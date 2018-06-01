 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match

Updated: 01 June 2018 08:54 IST

World XI were no match for West Indies, the reigning World Twenty20 champions.

West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
West Indies beat World XI by 72 runs in the Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge at Lord's. © Twitter

Evin Lewis's quickfire fifty and economical bowling from spinner Samuel Badree saw the West Indies register an emphatic 72-run victory over the World XI in the Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge at Lord's on Thursday. Lewis struck 58 off 26 balls, including five sixes and as many fours in a West Indies' total of 199 for four with Marlon Samuels contributing 43 and Denesh Ramdin 44 not out. Badree then took two wickets in his first two overs for the reigning World Twenty20 champions before finishing with figures of two for four as the West Indies proved too strong for a World XI.

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera made a fine half century, his 61 coming off 37 balls but the World XI never had any chance of winning this match after slumping to eight for four.

But he was the only World XI player to score more than 12.

And, with Tymal Mills unable to bat, the World XI were all out nine wickets down when Mitchell McClenaghan was dismissed with the team on a total of 127.

Kesrick Williams took three for 42 and Andre Russell two for 24 in a charity match to raise funds to rebuild cricket grounds in Anguilla and Dominica damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Caribbean in September 2017.

World XI skipper captain Shahid Afridi donated USD 20,000 to Hurricane relief from his foundation, while all the players donated their match fees to the charity.

Afridi, who retired from mainstream international cricket two years ago, received a guard of honour at Lord's.

"That's something I'll never forget," said the big-hitting former Pakistan all-rounder.

"For that to happen at the home of cricket, it's massive.

"The cause was everything tonight, and to have been able to help, it's fantastic.

"Thanks to everyone who came out and supported this," he added.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said: "For those affected by the hurricanes, there have been people left homeless, and have had their lives devastated.

"So it's important for those of us who can to be able to use our profile for the greater good," he added.

"Hopefully there will be a psychological boost for the communities, as well as obviously the money going into rebuilding, and infrastructure and all those kinds of things."

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Evin Lewis Shahid Afridi Samuel Badree Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • West Indies beat World XI by 72 runs in charity match
  • Evin Lewis and Samuel Badree starred for the West Indies
  • All the players donated their match fees to the charity
Related Articles
Fans Question International Status For Charity Match After Nasser Hussain
Fans Question International Status For Charity Match After Nasser Hussain's Commentary Stunt
Watch: Shahid Afridi
Watch: Shahid Afridi's Hilarious Answer To Nasser Hussain When Asked About Comeback
West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
Everything You Need To Know About ICC World XI vs West Indies
ICC World XI Set To Face West Indies In Charity T20 Match
ICC World XI Set To Face West Indies In Charity T20 Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.