West Indies Scrap Pakistan Tour Owing to Security Fears

Pakistan's hopes of bringing international cricket back home was dealt a major blow on Saturday, when the West Indies, owing to security fears, decided to turn down the chance of touring the South Asian nation for a two-match T20I series.

Following a terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009, only Zimbabwe has toured Pakistan for cricket series.

The African nation had visited Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is in May-June 2015.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed holding a two-match series against West Indies in the spring after hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore on March 9.

However PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said the potential tour had been axed.

"The West Indies Board have conveyed to us verbally that the 'thing' is off," Khan told AFP.

"The West Indies players' union is not willing, so at the moment they have refused."

Cricket officials in Pakistan are now hoping the successful staging of the PSL final in Lahore will encourage foreign teams to consider competing again in the country.

"We are the confirmed hosts of the PSL final in Lahore, so once its done it will create an opening plus former England cricket head Giles Clarke is visiting Pakistan from January 28 so he will also assess the situation," said Khan.

"Foreign teams rely a great deal on the travel advisories from their embassies in Pakistan so once that changes and becomes positive only then we can expect to convince teams (to come)," said Khan.

(With inputs from AFP)