The West Indies have added wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo to the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who injured his finger during the third game of the ODI leg of the tour. Andrew was taken to hospital for an X-ray after sustaining a finger injury while completing the catch of Naman Dhir during the third ODI against India at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Cricket West Indies said: "Amir Jangoo has been added to the squad as cover for the wicketkeeping position following the finger injury sustained by Jewel Andrew during Saturday's third ODI. Andrew is still being monitored and assessed by the medical team."

Andrew hurt his finger on the last ball of the 36th over of India's innings when batting all-rounder Naman Dhir chipped a nicely tossed-up delivery from West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie towards cover. Andrew, positioned there, completed the catch but suffered a severe blow to his finger, forcing him to leave the field for immediate medical assistance and further assessment.

As a result, he was not able to open the innings in the West Indies' chase of 352, with skipper Shai Hope replacing him at the top of the order.

Jangoo has played seven T20Is for the West Indies since making his international debut in December 2024. His record with the bat in those games is modest: 163 runs at a strike rate of 120.74.

The 29-year-old Jangoo was in impressive form in the ODIs against India, scoring 58 not out, 114 and 67 to finish third on the run-scorers' list across both teams. His tally of 239 runs was behind only Shubman Gill (334) and Shai Hope (278).

The first India-West Indies T20I will be played in Lucknow on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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