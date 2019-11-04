West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Monday lashed out at an airline after they stopped him from boarding the flight. Gayle, the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in One-day Internationals (ODIs), took to Twitter to vent his frustration after the airline told him that they are overbooked, despite him having a confirmed ticket. Gayle was also surprised with the fact that he had paid for a business class ticket but the airline wanted him to travel in economy class.

Slamming the airline's service as "ridiculous", the veteran opener tweeted, "So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are over booked. Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates! Bad experience".

We're sorry to know about this, Chris. Please DM us your booking reference and email address. We'll check your options and let you know. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) November 4, 2019

Taking note of Gayle's post, the airline replied: "We're sorry to know about this, Chris. Please DM us your booking reference and email address. We'll check your options and let you know".

Gayle surpassed the batting icon Brian Lara to become the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in ODIs in August, earlier this year. He has 10,480 ODI runs to his name, while Lara had scored 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.

Gayle achieved this feat against India when they toured the Caribbean islands for three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests from August 3 to September 3, earlier this year.

The 40-year-old batsman had previously announced that he will retire after playing the World Cup 2019 in the UK but later changed his mind and claimed that he had never announced his retirement.

"I didn't announce anything...any retirement," Gayle had said after the third ODI vs India in Trinidad.