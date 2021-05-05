Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday confirmed the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men's Team for the 2021-2022 season. A total of 18 players have been offered contracts for the upcoming 2021-22 season which runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. For the first time Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers have been awarded international retainer contracts, whilst newly appointed Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo receive international contracts for red ball and white ball cricket respectively.

"Contracts offered for the 2021-22 period sees 18 players being retained, a decrease of 4 from last year. Jason Holder is the only player to retain his all-format contract due to his strong Test and T20I performances during the evaluation period," West Indies Men's Team Lead Selector, Roger Harper said in an official statement.

"There are several new players offered red ball contracts earned by their strong performances during the last period. A number of players were not retained because they did not meet the minimum requirements," he added.

The evaluation period for the 2021-22 contracts covered performances and statistics from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021 (this was also supported by statistics from the previous 2019-2020 evaluation period). This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the evaluation period and provides a notice period before new contracts on the July 1, 2021.

West Indies Men International Retainer Contracts 2021-2022:

All-Format Contracts: Jason Holder.

Red Ball Contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner*, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers and Kemar Roach.

White Ball Contracts: Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein*, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Players who are no longer receiving international retainer contracts are:

All Format Contracts: Roston Chase.

Red Ball Contracts: Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich.

White Ball Contracts: Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Oshane Thomas.

All players who are no longer on International retainer contracts are offered an A* grade Regional Franchise Contract for the following year.