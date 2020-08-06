Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh have had a long companionship that's now blossomed into a family. The couple has a one-year-old daughter Samaira, who was born on December 30, 2018. Together, the three of them spike the cuteness quotient on the couple's social media accounts with adorable family pictures and videos. But this time Rohit decided to go old-school and share with his fans pictures of himself and the wife that are inadvertent but strikingly similar in how they've posed for the camera, captured at different places and different times. While Rohit is seen warming up before a game, his legs crisscrossed and arms making an 'S' with the torso, Sajdeh is seen indoors posing almost identically.

It is an unusual coincidence, perhaps discovered while browsing through old pictures to idle away time in the Covid-19 era, but makes for a mushy, adorable post. The caption underneath is a cherry on the cake: "Just two weirdos in love."

In love they are and have been for many years. Sajdeh is a regular appearance at the Wankhede Stadium for IPL home matches of the Mumbai Indians, the team Rohit leads, and is seen living every moment with her husband during the games.

The camera spots her in the stands and pans to her every time Mumbai are in a spot of bother and finds her again after the result, win or loss irrespective.

The couple could soon be living such moments but this time they'd most likely be socially-distanced as the IPL will be played in empty stadia in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020 begins on September 19 and Rohit Sharma would look to lead his side to back-to-back title wins.