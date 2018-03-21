We Will Give England, Australia A Tough Fight, Says Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of T20 Series

India women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said they may not have the experience but they won't be lacking in intensity during the Twenty20 tri-series against England and Australia starting on Thursday, said women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. England and Australia have players, who compete in the Women's Big Bash League and Harmanpreet describes the two sides as good. "No doubt they (England and Australia players) have lot of experience, because they have played T20 format. We know we are not as powerful in our strength as compared to the foreign players. We are working on it daily," Harmanpreet said. "Right now, for us as a team it is a learning process and preparing for the World Cup and day by day we are taking the challenges. We know both the teams (Australia and England) are good in T20 and we will like to give them a fight," she added. India were whitewashed by Australia in the three-match ODI series at Vadodara and Harmanpreet said it was fielding that let them down.