We Are Geared Up To Fulfil Supreme Court-Given Mandate, Says Vinod Rai

Updated: 01 July 2017 17:01 IST

Rai said a status report will be filed in the apex court when the matter comes up next on July 14.

Vinod Rai is the head of the Committee of Administrators (COA). © AFP

Unfazed by the delaying tactics adopted by the members of BCCI at its last SGM, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has strengthened its resolve to implement the mandate given to them by the apex court. "There is no question of being disappointed or not (over the outcome of the SGM which decided to form a small committee to revisit certain points of the Supreme Court order). We have a mandate to fulfil and we are geared up to fulfil it whether the SGM takes decision this way or that," said COA's chairman Vinod Rai after its meeting on Saturday.

"We were building a consensus (among the members) but if the consensus is not built up, we will have to implement the mandate. It's as simple as that," the former CAG insisted. "Whether the (BCCI) members implement or not the (Supreme) Court's directive is to implement the order and that will be done," he reiterated.

He was referring to the Supreme Court's July 18, 2016 order of sweeping reforms in the BCCI based on the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations.

Rai said a status report will be filed in the apex court when the matter comes up next on July 14.

"Of course we will file the status report. Court is meeting on July 14 and we will file it. It will also come out on the (BCCI) website, but it will take a while as more information is required," he added after the meeting which he said was about "taking stock of general, routine matters".

He also said that the timeline for his committee's tenure remained in tact and that a new BCCI panel of office bearers will be set up as per the new constitution in September.

"Of course the timeline remains the same. (BCCI) AGM is in September. A new constitution will either be adopted by SGM or the Court will direct. Then the AGM will meet.

"I am hoping by October 31st our work will be done as the new office-bearers would have been elected as per the new constitution," he added.

Asked about the process of electing a new head coach for the senior India team to replace Anil Kumble, Rai said the COA had no role to play as it was up to the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V V S Laxman to do the job.

"How can I expect or deny speculation (of coach selection). I am not involved in the process. CAC will make the choice," he said.

"I am okay with extension of the deadline," he added when asked about the Board's decision to invite more applications for the high-profile job after the conclusion of the original deadline to receive them.

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket Vinod Rai
Highlights
  • Rai said a status report will be filed in the apex court on July 14
  • Rai said the COA had no role to play in Kumble-Kohli rift
  • Rajeev Shukla to head the committee on Lodha reforms
