Indian women cricketers seem to be thoroughly enjoying their stint in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia. After displaying some top-class fielding in the previous game, Shafali Verma returned to take the player of the match award with a gritty fifty. However, this time, even Shafali's exploits with the bat fell short of Radha Yadav's unreal catch in the point region. While representing Sydney Sixers Women against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Game 4 of the competition, Radha Yadav timed her jump to perfection as she grabbed a one-handed catch to dismiss batter Mignon du Preez. Radha's nonchalant effort was applauded by her teammates as they ran towards the Indian.

Apart from the jaw-dropping effort in the field, Radha Yadav also contributed with the ball. She claimed two wickets in her four overs, giving away 31 runs. Hobart batters Richa Ghosh and Sasha Moloney fell to Yadav's guile as the Indian ended on a high.

Big contributions from Shafali and Radha Yadav helped Sydney Sixers Women register a five-wicket win in Hobart.

Hobart Women were restricted to 125/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, Sixers Women chased down the target with five wickets in hand and three balls remaining.

Ellyse Perry scored 27 runs and also claimed two wickets to put on a great all-round show to lead Sydney Sixers from the front. Shafali scored six fours in her 57-run knock off 50 balls.

For the opposition, Richa Ghosh top scored with a run-a-ball knock of 46 runs