Watch: Ziva Dhoni As Masterchef Is Internet's Latest Hit

Updated: 26 November 2017 11:46 IST

The Instagram post captioned 'round round roti' is already a huge hit on the Internet.

MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva, is already a social media sensation. © Instagram

It is no secret that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is already a social media sensation. While her father isn't particularly active on social media platforms, Ziva's mother, Sakshi, often shares photos and videos of the Dhoni family. Those following Sakshi on Twitter and Instagram are often treated to adorable photos of Ziva. In a new video, the former India captain's adorable daughter can be seen making a roti. The Instagram post captioned 'round round roti' is already a huge hit on the Internet.

 

Round round Roti !

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on

Earlier, Sakshi had shared a cute video of Ziva trying to pose for the camera.

 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

There is an unverified Instagram account of Dhoni's daughter Ziva, which already has more than 98,000 followers.

In a recent video that surfaced on that Instagram account, she could be heard singing a super-hit song from Malayalam movie. Ziva is singing 'Ambalapuzhai Unnikannanodu Nee', a song from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie Adwaytham.

The video received over 150,000 views on the day it was uploaded. Despite the tough lyrics, Ziva managed to pull off the song with utmost ease.

In another video that had gone viral, she was seen offering water to Dhoni during the Celebrity Clasico Charity football match recently held in Mumbai.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was in Ranchi with the team for a match against Australia, had also shared a video of him playing with Ziva at Dhoni's farmhouse.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket

