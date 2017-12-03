 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Ziva Dhoni's Adorable Attempt At Singing Yet Another Malayalam Song

Updated: 03 December 2017 10:28 IST

Ziva is leaving fans speechless with her adorable videos on Instagram.

Watch: Ziva Dhoni's Adorable Attempt At Singing Yet Another Malayalam Song
Ziva sings popular Malayalam song "Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante". © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has already become a social media star with her adorable videos and photos. While Dhoni has garnered numerous fans due to his on-field display of immaculate cricket and glovework, Ziva is leaving fans speechless with her adorable videos on Instagram. In a video uploaded by an unverified account going by the name of zivasinghdhoni006, Ziva sang a Malayalam song, which had garnered more than one lakh and 69 thousand views at the time of writing, is captioned as "#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere."

 

#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on

Ziva, in the video, is heard singing a popular Malayalam song "Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante" from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan.

Ziva is not new to singing. She had previously sung another popular Malayalam song, "Ambalappuzhe unnikannanodu nee..", a song from the Mohanlal-starrer movie Adwaytham.

 

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r ????. Song taught by “Sheila Aunty”(her Nanny from Kerala)

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on

 

The two-and-a-half-year old has certainly made a mark on social media platforms. Ziva's mother, Sakshi Singh Dhoni often shares photos and videos of the Dhoni family. Those following Sakshi on Twitter and Instagram are often treated to adorable photos of Ziva.

In another video, which was uploaded a few days back, the former India captain's adorable daughter can be seen making a roti. The Instagram post captioned 'round round roti' is already a huge hit on the Internet.

 

Round round Roti !

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on

 

The first time that Ziva was seen dabbling with music was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where her mother, Sakshi, had uploaded a video in which Ziva can be seen trying to play a piano.

With huge number of followers on social media platforms it is safe to say that Ziva has already become social media's darling.

Topics : India Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ziva's latest video has gone viral
  • Ziva Dhoni is already a social media sensation
  • Sakshi Dhoni often shares photos and videos of her daughter
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Enjoys Break From Cricket By Taking A Plunge. Literally!
MS Dhoni Enjoys Break From Cricket By Taking A Plunge. Literally!
MS Dhoni Runs Into Wrestling Star Yogeshwar Dutt At The Airport
MS Dhoni Runs Into Wrestling Star Yogeshwar Dutt At The Airport
How Virat Kohli, In Absence Of MS Dhoni, Addressed The Team As First-Time Test Captain
How Virat Kohli, In Absence Of MS Dhoni, Addressed The Team As First-Time Test Captain
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.