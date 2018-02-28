 
Watch: With Swing And Pace, Another Wasim Akram In The Making

Updated: 28 February 2018 18:53 IST

Wasim Akram shared a video of a little kid with an action like his own.

Akram was a nightmare for many batsmen during his one-and-a-half decade long glittering career. © AFP

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram was a nightmare for many batsmen during his one-and-a-half decade long glittering career. Fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing', Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker in One-day International (ODI) history. He has 502 ODI scalps to his name and is second behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who is on top of the list with 534 wickets. Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a video of a kid bowling with an action similar to his and swinging the cricket ball.

"Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth," Akram's tweet read.

Akram's wife Shaniera Akram also quoted her husband's video.

"Another Wasim Akram maybe?" she said.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of game, Akram is the only pacer to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODIs. He achieved the feat during the 2003 World Cup.

In 104 Tests he played for his country, Akram has taken 414 wickets, including 25 five-wicket and 5 ten-wicket hauls to his name.

He also has three centuries and seven fifties to his name, including one double-century. He scored an unbeaten 257 against Zimbabwe during the 1996 Test. Batting at No. 8, Akram smashed 22 boundaries and 12 sixes in his 363-ball unbeaten knock.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Wasim Akram Cricket
Highlights
  • Akram was fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing'
  • Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs
  • He has 502 ODI scalps to his name
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A
Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Rangana Herath After Spinner Creates History
Mohammed Shami Should Improve His Run-Up, Jasprit Bumrah Needs To Play County: Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram Defies Age, Dismisses Shoaib Malik In Friendly Match
Wasim Akram Asks Muhammad Hafeez To Give Up Bowling And Focus On Batting
