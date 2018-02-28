Watch: With Swing And Pace, Another Wasim Akram In The Making

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram was a nightmare for many batsmen during his one-and-a-half decade long glittering career. Fondly called as the 'Sultan of Swing', Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker in One-day International (ODI) history. He has 502 ODI scalps to his name and is second behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who is on top of the list with 534 wickets. Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a video of a kid bowling with an action similar to his and swinging the cricket ball.

"Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth," Akram's tweet read.

I just recieved this video and don’t know about this brilliant kid, want to know your thoughts abt this terrific bowling. @wasimakramlive @shoaib100mph @iramizraja @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/8JPRQNHlfj — Faizan Ramzan (@faizanramzank) February 27, 2018

Akram's wife Shaniera Akram also quoted her husband's video.

Another Wasim Akram maybe? https://t.co/QKpkJ80vtg — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) February 28, 2018

"Another Wasim Akram maybe?" she said.

Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of game, Akram is the only pacer to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODIs. He achieved the feat during the 2003 World Cup.

In 104 Tests he played for his country, Akram has taken 414 wickets, including 25 five-wicket and 5 ten-wicket hauls to his name.