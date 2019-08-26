Watch: Wicket-Keeper Hits Bowler In T20 Blast While Attempting A Run Out

Apart from the contest between the bat and ball, a cricket match, at times can offer plenty more through some bizarre on-field incidents . One such incident took place in a match between Durham and Yorkshire in the T20 Blast at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. In a video posted by T20 Blast on their official Twitter account, Yorkshire wicket-keeper Jonathan Tattersall was hilariously captured hitting his teammate Keshav Maharaj, while attempting a run-out at the non-striker's end. The throw, which hit the South African spinner on his thigh, left him in absolute discomfort.

Tattersall's intention was to stop the Durham batsmen from stealing a quick single but his execution was not up to the mark.

The twitter handle of the tournament posted a clip of the incident with the caption: "The poor bowler".

Despite being hit, Maharaj managed to bowl his full quota of four overs but failed to pick up any wickets.

Although Tattersall couldn't keep batsmen from completing the single on that occasion, Yorkshire bowlers managed to defend a moderate total of 146 runs as they bowled the opposition out for 132 runs, thus winning the match by 14 runs.

For Yorkshire, skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored with 52 runs while opening the innings. He got out in the 17th over while trying to up the ante.

Jack Leaning (39 off 39 balls) and Tim Bresnan's quick-fire 14 off five deliveries helped Yorkshire post a decent total on the scoreboard.

Chasing 147 to win, D Arcy Short and Scott Steel gave Durham a string start as they stitched 70-run partnership for the opening wicket. Steel fell one short of his fifty while Short got out on 29.

The hero, however, for Yorkshire was right-arm offbreak bowler Jack Shutt who claimed five wickets. Shutt, who returned with the figures of 5/11 in four overs, was adjudged the player of man of the match for his match-winning performance.