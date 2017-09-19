Watch: Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Steve Smith Over DRS Referral

Virat Kohli didn't miss out on a chance to mock the Aussies in the first ODI

India skipper Virat Kohli took a dig at his Australian counterpart after their failed DRS review in the first ODI in Chennai. India were in a spot of bother after losing half their side with not too many on the board. But the partnership between Hardik Pandya and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned things around for the hosts. After Pandya got out after scoring a brilliant 83 off 66 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to the crease. The Australians went up in an appeal for leg-before against him in the 45th over of the innings, bowled by Marcus Stoinis and called for a TV replay after the umpire turned down the appeal.

The replays clearly showed that the ball hit the bat first. In fact, there was no contact between the pad and the ball at all and the Aussies lost the referral.

Kohli was not amused, nor was he in a mood to miss out on a chance to mock the Australian captain.

In a video uploaded by @rohitpandeyee, it is seen that the Indian skipper was raising his finger, as if to declare that the batsman is out, in a bid to mock the Aussies.

India won the first match of the five-match ODI series by 26 runs (DLS method).

However, Kohli failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for a rare duck, thanks to a brilliant catch by Glenn Maxwell at backward point.