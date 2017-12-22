 
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Scorch The Dance Floor With Killer Moves

Updated: 22 December 2017 12:58 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married on December 11 in Italy, hosted the first of two wedding receptions in New Delhi on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their Delhi wedding reception on Thursday. © Instagram

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated wedding reception was held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi on Thursday night. The glitzy affair saw high-profile personalities from many walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina descend on the venue to celebrate the occasion. Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who has designed Virat and Anushka's costumes for all their wedding rituals, was also present at the reception. Interestingly, a special stage was designed for the couple, both aged 29, with candles burning inside crystal fixtures. The couple then got off the stage and joined the guests as they danced the night away to some Punjabi music.

 

For the special occasion, Virat, who helped his wife onto the stage amid loud cheers, was wearing a black bandhgala with a shawl draped on one shoulder to complement his looks.

Anushka was all smiles as she looked every bit of the newly-married bride in a red sari. With a neatly-tied bun adorned by a 'gajra', the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star completed her looks with heavy jewellery and vermilion.

"Thank you for coming," Virat told the paparazzi while Anushka did 'namaste' before leaving for the reception party, which was graced by around 500 guests, especially from Virat's side considering that Delhi is his hometown.

The reception was mainly attended by the family members and close relatives and friends of the couple amid high security. Police had blocking approach roads to the venue, especially for PM Modi and FM Jaitley's arrival.

Virat and Anushka had personally gone to invite PM Modi for the event on Wednesday.

The reception in Delhi will be followed by another reception in Mumbai, where various cricketers and members of the film fraternity are expected to grace the red carpet.

(With inputs from IANS)

India Cricket Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • Virat and Anushka got married in Italy
  • PM Modi attended Virat and Anushka's Delhi reception
  • Virat and Anushka will host another reception in Mumbai
