Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Scorch The Dance Floor With Killer Moves

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated wedding reception was held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi on Thursday night. The glitzy affair saw high-profile personalities from many walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina descend on the venue to celebrate the occasion. Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who has designed Virat and Anushka's costumes for all their wedding rituals, was also present at the reception. Interestingly, a special stage was designed for the couple, both aged 29, with candles burning inside crystal fixtures. The couple then got off the stage and joined the guests as they danced the night away to some Punjabi music.