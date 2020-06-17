A video of Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali dancing as some buskers play live music on the streets has gone viral. The video was shared by fellow Pakistan player Asif Ali on Instagram. Hasan Ali has a reputation of being a good dancer. The video, which has no sound, shows Hasan Ali doing a little jig as some musicians play on their percussion instruments. He then tosses some money in their collection bag before doing a proper dance for a few seconds.

This is not the first we have seen of Hasan Ali breaking out into a dance in the streets.

In a TikTok video recently shared by Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali can be seen dancing to the music of yet another man playing percussions.

Hasan Ali married an Indian woman, Shamia Arzoo, last year in August.

He had a poor outing in the 2019 World Cup and has struggled with injuries since.

He responded positively to the virtual rehabilitation session for his latest back injury and his specialists expect he will not require a surgery and may also return to competitive cricket sooner than expected.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "Hasan Ali is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory. It is the PCB's responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness."

Hasan made his international debut in August 2016 and to date has played nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20Is.